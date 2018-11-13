Gameday 16: Penguins @ Devils

Penguins @ Devils

Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

7:00PM Eastern – AT&TSN | MSG

The Penguins take to the road for a divisional matchup with the New Jersey Devils at the Pru in Newark, looking to build on the momentum they started by snapping out of their funk with a 4-0 decision against a capable Coyotes squad on Saturday night.

Last time out against the Devils was pretty ugly, to say the least, as the Penguins fell 5-1 while allowing Brian Boyle to record his first career hat trick (albeit it was pretty cool that he did so on Hockey Fights Cancer night).

The Penguins got a 60-minute effort on both sides of the puck on Saturday, and the lines and pairings finally seem to be gelling. Casey DeSmith was minding the net, recording the shutout for the Pens. He’s been a steadying force for the Penguins early in the season, as the team has continually given up tons of high danger chances in front of Murray. This is your daily reminder that there is no goalie controversy.

“This by no means diminishes our faith and our trust in Matt Murray … We know he’s a real good goalie. He’s an accomplished goalie. I think sometimes we forget how young he is because he’s as accomplished as he is. So we’re going to work with Matt and help him through this process. It’s no different than any other player.” – Mike Sullivan, via Matt Vensel at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Simon – Crosby – Rust

Hagelin – Malkin – Hornqvist

Guentzel – Sheahan – Kessel

Wilson – Cullen – Aston-Reese

Letang – Johnson

Dumoulin – Ruhwedel

Maatta – Oleksiak

Murray

The Devils hot start has been dampened, to say the least, with their 5-1 drubbing of the Pens one of the few bright spots over the past several weeks. In their last 10 games, the Devils have gone 2-7-1 while plummeting to the basement in the Eastern Conference. The are next to last in the league in points, ahead of only the injury-stricken Kings.

Speaking of injuries, the Devils are a bit banged up, as they will be without the 2017 1st overall pick in Nico Hischier, as well as the aforementioned Boyle due to injury.

#NJDevils Hischier will not play tonight, he is considered as “day-to-day.” — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 13, 2018

#NJDevils news: New Jersey has placed forward Brian Boyle (upper body) on injured reserve. The club has recalled C Pavel Zacha from Binghamton (AHL). He will be at morning skate today ahead of #PITvsNJD tonight. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 13, 2018

Hide your wives, because UncleDaddy is getting inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame tonight.

Hall – Zajac – Palmieri

Johansson – Zacha – Bratt

Coleman – Seney – Anderson

Wood – Dea – Noesen

Mueller – Vatanen

Greene – Severson

Butcher – Lovejoy

Kinkaid

Dunk on the Devils.

Go Pens.