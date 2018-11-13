How Can Volleyball Knee Pads Help Protect Your Knees?

Have you seen a volleyball game recently? Or have you played volleyball in a while? If the answer is yes then you must know about the falls. There are funny GIFs in the internet about the volleyball falls. Well it may seem funny but the falls are not soft. Yeah, these hurt. I remember once I fell so hard that I couldn’t feel my knees for a minute. Circumstances like these can be avoided through the use of knee pads.

What Are Knee Pads?

Knee pads are normally made out of clothes. These clothes are soft to your skin and so constant rubbing is not a problem. Some pads use polyester to Neoprene. A more advanced form of synthetic rubber is called Neoprene. This keeps its flexibility in any temperature (don’t go on testing it with torches). So, you can use neoprene made pads in hot beaches or in cold indoors. Till now we have talked about one part of the pads. In the inner part different materials are used. The inner part gives you most of the protection. Some pads have gel and some have memory foams inside the inner part. Memory foam is polyethene with some chemicals to increase gooeyness and density. Some of the pads are made for longevity and some are used for hard impacts. When the pad gets hit, a specific amount of force gets absorbed by the different parts of the pad. Ultimately little or no force gets to your knee and you remain unharmed.

How Important are Knee Pads?

You might think that knee pads are somewhat important. You might think that once you become pro then you might not need the pads. Well let me explain some of the important factors about knee pads.

Prevents Injury: Well this one is obvious that knee pads prevent injuries. So, yeah if you do not want your knees to get some permanent damage, wear knee pads.

Confidence Boost: If you have no tension for your knee injury then it is obvious that you will have a nice confidence boost.

Career Longevity: Imagine your career was seeing a rise and suddenly you got your kneecap displaced. Or you got into some injury that took your whole career with the knee. Even the small injuries can hinder your performance. So, if you want to see the last of your career then go for the knee pads.

Better Performance: the fact that higher confidence boosts better performance is known to all. So, if you want to see a performance boost then go and wear those knee pads.

Volleyball Knee Pad Size and How to Wear It

It is important to get the right size for your knee. If it is too tight then it will hinder your blood circulation and if it is too loose then it will create discomfort.

In order to get the right knee pad, you need to know your knee size. The perfect way to measure it is to get a tape and find the middle of your knee. Measure the circumference of the middle part of your knee. Voila, you have it. While buying knee pads, the seller will hand out a size chart to you. Select the right size against your knee circumference. Junior or Kids Volleyball Knee pads are not same as regular. If you want to buy knee pads for your kids then you need to get the proper measurement. You should also check the knee pad if it is the right fit or not. If it is even a bit uncomfortable, then take another measurement. The size charts are different for different branded pads. Also, make sure to buy pads which have paddings on the side as well. This is because during the game much of the diving is done on the sideways.

There is a technique for wearing volleyball knee pads. Wear the pads just bellow the kneecaps or by covering the bottom half of the kneecaps.

Knee Pads or Knee Sleeves or Knee Braces

While looking for knee pads online you might get suggestion for knee sleeves or knee braces. You know what knee pads are by now. Knee sleeves are neoprene made sleeves that compress the knee area. This only offers support and steadiness. These are great at reducing swelling and pain. Also, knee sleeves help in increasing the blood flow. On the other hand, knee braces are supporting materials that help you after getting injured. When your knee is weak form the injury, knee braces help you to perform daily physical activities like walking and standing. Knee sleeves and knee braces will not protect you from injuries. So, you should not go out to field while wearing those. You can go through different volleyball knee pad reviews over the internet to get more ideas on these.

Knee Pads to the Rescue

Knee Pads are of great help. You by now, know that how volleyball knee pads help in protecting your knees. People nowadays not only wear those while playing but also while regular commuting. You don’t know when any kind of disaster may land upon your knees. If something like that happens, knee pads will be your primary protection. Also, if you are suffering from an injury right now, these will help too. So, be tension free with volleyball knee pads.