Look: Von Miller, Aqib Talib, Todd Gurley spotted at Rockets-Nuggets game

Aqib Talib and Von Miller were teammates just one year ago, but the former Broncos cornerback was traded to the Rams back in March.

It appears that the two have remained friends, though, judging by what we saw on Tuesday night. A number of Rams players attended Tuesday’s Rockets-Nuggets game at Pepsi Center. being that the team is currently staying in Colorado Springs. That was what their travel plans entailed, in preparation for next Monday’s game against the Chiefs, which was initially scheduled to take place in Mexico City (but will now be played in Los Angeles).

A number of Rams players — including Todd Gurley, Marcus Peters, Jared Goff and Michael Brockers — were seen sitting together courtside. As for Talib, he sat right next to Miller.

Pepsi Center was chock full of celebrities seated courtside for the big game. They sure picked an entertaining matchup to watch, given those two offensive juggernauts.