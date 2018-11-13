MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Nov 13/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Nad Narimani (11-2) vs Anderson dos Santos (20-6) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th

Cezar Ferreira (13-6) vs Ian Heinisch (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th

Louis Smolka (13-5) vs Sumudaerji Sumudaerji (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 24th

Joseph Benavidez (25-5) vs Alex Perez (21-4) – TUF 28 Finale – Nov 30th

Suman Mokhtarian (8-0) vs Sodiq Yusuff (7-1) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa – Dec 1st (2nd in Australia)

Zak Cummings (21-6) vs Trevor Smith (15-8) – UFC on Fox: Lee vs Iaquinta 2 – Dec 15th

Flyweight Championship: Henry Cejudo (13-2) vs T.J. Dillashaw (16-3) – UFC 233 – Jan 26th

Dominick Cruz (22-2) vs John Lineker (31-8) – UFC 233 – Jan 26th

Yana Kunitskaya (11-4) vs Marion Reneau (9-4-1) – UFC 233 – Jan 26th

Alex Hernandez (10-1) vs Francisco Trinaldo (23-6) – UFC 233 – Jan 26th

Glover Teixeira (27-7) vs Ion Cutelaba (14-3) – UFC on ESPN+ 1 – Jan 19th

Alonzo Menfield (7-0) vs Vinicius Moreira (9-1) – UFC on ESPN+ 1 – Jan 19th

Bellator

Daniel Weichel (39-10) vs Goiti Yamauchi (22-4) – Bellator 210 – Nov 30th

Robson Gracie Jr. (0-0) vs Brysen Bolohao (9-2-1) – Bellator 212 – Dec 14th