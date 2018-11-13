NFL Week-11: Betting Odds and Past Reviews

The champions for Super Bowl are here. Week-11 has taken its position for the league. Tighten your seatbelt as the week-10 has gone providing us a few more figures for the predictions. The next is here. The champions from the National Football Conference and American Football Conference are giving their hard to reach the expectations of their followers.

Both the Conference provides 16-16 teams for the league. Betters from the world had a good time making a good amount from this league. Data and analytics can offer the best insights for this series. Shake your hand over the betting odds for a good result. Here are the week-11 matches with the betting odds and timings.

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks (-2.5):

Timing: 08:20 PM ET

Thursday, November 15th 2018

No matter whether week-9 was not so good for Packers where they faced a defeat of 17-31 from Patriots, maybe this time sunshine at right time. At the same, Seahawks are also at the verge of uncertainty as they faced a defeat in week-9 by Chargers from 25-17.

Sunday, November 18th 2018

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (NL):

Timing: 01:00 PM ET

From the match where Vikings made a 10 sacks franchise record against Lions, it was clear signs that Lions are out of the game. They lost by 24-9. Bengals were on goodbye in week-9. Their performance in week-8 match against Buccaneers was outstanding with 37-34 providing a clear winning picture.

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons (-4.5):

Timing: 01:00 PM ET

Talking about the recent week-10 Cowboys performance, they were rocking over the field with scoring 27-20 against the Eagles. B. Maher scored outstanding 25-yard goal in this match. Cowboys have 9 plays touchdown for 75 yard offering a clear victory this Sunday. While this Sunday Falcons faced awful defeat of 28-16 from Browns.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants (Pick ‘em):

Timing: 01:00 PM ET

Tampa Bay was not so good at ground in week-10 against Redskins who pushes the figure to 16-3 winning this match. Smith with his 12, 10- and 8-yard pass took this match to another level. Giants were on bye in week 9 with 1-7 on scoreboard.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars:

Timing: 01:00 PM ET

Steelers were the center of attraction in week-9 game against Baltimore Ravens. They hit 23-16 with 12 plays touchdown. Again, Ben Roethlisberger like key players made it possible to steal winning of 52-21 against the Panthers. He scored 328 yards pass. Jaguars missed their golden shot against Colts scoring 26-29 in the last match.

Houston Texans (-3) at Washington Redskins:

Timing: 01:00 PM ET

Texans were on goodbye last week having 6-3 on figures. They put amazing effort in week-9 match against Broncos. It was a close match of 19-17. In the third quarter B. McManus kick of 65 yards and K Fairbairn 37-yard field goal made this possible to catch this victory.

Talking about the Redskins, after getting a defeat of 38-14 from Falcons last week they turned this sorrow in happiness with week-10 victory against Buccaneers with 16-3. A. Smith and D. Hopkins amazing play took this match to victory in last quarter. This match will say whether they are perfect for Super Bowl or not?

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (-3):

Timing: 01:00 PM ET

The last two matches were favoring Titans as they take over Cowboys and Patriots in a row. This winning of 28-14 and 10-34 is the clear sign of the upcoming future against Colt. Last week they scored 17 and 7 in first and second quarter following 7 to winning in last quarter. Colts also have amazing time winning over Jaguars by 29-26 last week. It was their third straight winning for the first time.

Carolina Panthers (-3.5) at Detroit Lions:

Timing: 01:00 PM ET

Panthers chased Steelers last week scoring 21-52 but sadly they failed. But they defeated Buccaneers by 42-28 in week-9 making Franchise Record for 35 first half points. Again, Lions are following failure after 22-34 from Bears. In that match Mitchel Turbisky had 355 yards pass with 3 on pass and 1 rush.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-7):

Timing: 04:05 PM ET

Broncos were on bye last week with 3-6 on scoreboard. In week-9 they closed a clear match by just one-point scoring 17 against Texans 19. Los Angeles has a powerful winning over Raiders by 20-6. It was their best start of 7-2 in 9 games since 2006. Week-9 was also good as they took over Seahawks by 25-17. Again, hope they will have what they wanted.

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (-3.5):

Timing: 04:05 PM ET

Two continuous defeats of 20-6 and 34-3 by Chargers and 49ers were very sorrowful for Raiders. Cardinals track record is also full of ups and downs like 14-26 from Chiefs like recent matches. They were on bye in week-9 with 2-7 on scoreboard.

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints (-7):

Timing: 04:25 PM ET

Eagles faced 20-27 from Cowboys this Sunday. Here, Ezekiel Elliott scored 187 scrimmage yards. They were on bye in week-9 scoring 4-5. Saints had a fantastic weekend over Bengals with 51-14 in the Final. Brees was favored for the second most pass TD in the NFL history.

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (-3):

Timing: 08:20 PM ET

Vikings were on bye this Sunday with 4-5 on scoreboard. In last match against Lions Vikings defense of 10 sacks lead it to Franchise record giving winning of 24-9. Bears were also chasing with 41-9 against Bills. It was the 5-33 halfway point of season for the first time after 2013. Again, they past Lions by 34-22 in the last match.

Monday, November 19th 2018

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams (-1):

Timing: 08:15 PM ET

Chiefs were the clear winner against Cardinals with 26-14 last Sunday. It was the time of most pass TD in a single season in team history. They were rolling in week-9 by 37-21 from Browns. Maybe the week-9 was bad for Rams due to 35-45 from Saints they came back with a good performance this Sunday against Seahawks. They scored 36-31. Both the muscles are strong.

