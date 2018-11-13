Huge 'Royal Rumble' Stipulation Given To Winners Of WWE 'Mixed Match Challenge'

Season two of WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge show has seen some big changes from the inaugural season of the show, namely in the way the tournament has been presented and the rules for how teams will race towards the finish line.

WWE recently upped the stakes even higher for season two of the show by announcing a major stipulation which will greatly benefit the winning team. Last year’s season of Mixed Match Challenge saw the winning team of The Miz and Asuka donate prize money to a charity of their choice.

WWE has announced the winners of this year’s Mixed Match Challenge will earn the right to enter the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble match in the number thirty spot, giving them a significant advantage over the other 29 Superstars competing in the bouts.

“In addition to earning supreme bragging rights over nine other elite mixed tandems, the winning Superstars of this season’s 14-week round robin event will receive the coveted 30th entry in their respective Royal Rumble Matches in January 2019, giving them a greater opportunity to win the celebrated free-for-all before going on to headline WrestleMania,” reads a statement posted on WWE.com. “In addition, they will receive an all-expenses paid vacation to anywhere in the world.”

As of this writing, four teams are tied up with a 3-0 record in the MMC tournament, with AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair, The Miz and Asuka, Mickie James and Bobby Lashley, and Ember Moon and Braun Strowman all having yet to suffer a loss.

With the rules of the tournament changing this year, teams such as Finn Balor and Bayley, who currently sit at 2-2 in the tournament, are still in the hunt and have a chance to end up winning the season.

The WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 airs on Tuesdays at 10 ET/7 PT on Facebook Watch.