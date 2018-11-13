RUMOR: Becky Lynch Off WWE 'Survivor Series' Due To Injury

This week’s episode of WWE Raw, which was the final episode before this week’s Survivor Series PPV, ended in chaos when Becky Lynch surprise attacked Ronda Rousey and the women of the red brand.

The carnage ended with Lynch’s face completely covered with blood, and the injury lead to speculation regarding Lynch’s condition heading into the big PPV this Sunday, at which The Lasskicker is set to face Ronda Rousey in a Champion vs Champion match.

According to new reports from both Fightful.com and the WrestleVotes Twitter account, Becky Lynch has been pulled from her match at Survivor Series as she suffered what appears to be both a broken nose and a concussion.

“Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey is off the Survivor Series card due to Lynch’s injuries last night on RAW,” reads the WrestleVotes Tweet.

Good dude @SeanRossSapp with the big time report just now. Was hearing the same but also hesitated to report for obvious reasons. Anyways, it looks true. Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey is off the Survivor Series card due to Lynch’s injuries last night on RAW. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 13, 2018

As of this writing, plans for Ronda Rousey at WWE Survivor Series remain unclear, and it is unknown whether or not Rousey will compete at all at the PPV.

As for Rousey’s future with Becky Lynch, WrestleVotes is reporting the bout could take place at the Royal Rumble PPV, but that remains pure speculation at this point.

“I’d look for it to take place at the Royal Rumble,” Tweeted WrestleVotes. ‘The champions can’t compete in the women’s Rumble match anyways so it would work out. We’ll see.”

As of Tuesday evening, WWE has yet to make an official announcement regarding Becky Lynch’s status for the PPV on Sunday, but we have reached out to the company and will provide an update as soon as more information is learned.

If the Rousey v Lynch match doesn’t happen (slim chance at this point), I’d look for it to take place at the Royal Rumble. The champions can’t compete in the women’s Rumble match anyways so it would work out. We’ll see. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 13, 2018

WWE Raw went off the air this week with Ronda Rousey selling the effects of the Disarmher locked on by Becky Lynch, which was followed by a shot to the arm with a steel chair, so it appears as if WWE had plans to run some type of an injury angle with Rousey heading into the PPV on Sunday.