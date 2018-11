Tuesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Baseball

Japan All-Star Series, Hiroshima Municipal Stadium, Hiroshima, Japan

Samurai Japan vs. MLB All-Stars — MLB Network, 4:30 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Wisconsin at Xavier — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at North Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Southern at Louisville — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at North Carolina-Wilmington — CAA.TV, 7 p.m.

URI at College of Charleston — CAA.TV, 7 p.m.

Harvard at UMass — Eleven Sports/NESNplus/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Miami (FL) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Temple — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Cincinnati — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Cumberland at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Elms at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons at Texas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Georgia State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Midway at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Pfeiffer at Winthrop — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Shawnee State at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Urbana at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Providence — FS2, 7 p.m.

Memphis at LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Norfolk State at South Carolina — SEC Network, Plus, 7 p.m.

Long Island University-Brooklyn at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina State at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Texas Tech — Fox Sports Net, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago State at Illinois State — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Saint Louis — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Midwest/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Drake at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Trevecca Nazarene at Liberty — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Illinois — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Northwestern State at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Tennessee — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Iona at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Northern Colorado — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Hampton at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Nicholls State at Idaho — Pluto TV, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Central Connecticut State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

College Football

MACtion

Western Michigan at Ball State — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Football: Inside Slant — FS1, 11 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Hero Challenge — Golf Channel, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Wesley Bryan — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 30: Unique Swings — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Advisor Round Trip: Myrtle Beach — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Driver vs. Driver: Winner Takes All (season finale) — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards: Manager of the Year — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Manager of the Year — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Cleveland — NBA TV/Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Houston at Denver — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Golden State — NBA TV/Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

21st & Prime — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2018 Week 10 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: In Their Blood — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Florida at Philadelphia — TVA Sports/Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at New York Islanders — Sportsnet Pacific/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota — NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton — TSN2/RDS/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose — Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Tennessee/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles — Sportsnet Ontario/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Top 10: European Players — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Nashville at San Jose/Toronto at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Women’s

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Group B, Estadio Domingo Burgueño Miguel, Maldonado, Uruguay

Brazil vs. Japan — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Mexico vs. South Africa — FS2, 2:50 p.m./Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Group A, Estadio Charrúa, Montevideo, Uruguay

New Zealand vs. Finland — Fox Soccer Plus, 1:50 p.m.

Uruguay vs. Ghana — FS2, 5 p.m.

Women’s International Friendly, The Simple Digital Arena, Paisley, Scotland, United Kingdom

Scotland vs. United States — FS1, 2 p.m.

The Turkish SuperLig Hour — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Identity — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Doubles Round Robin: Group Knowles/Nestor

Raven Klaasen/Michael Venus vs. Nikola Mektic/Alexander Peya — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah vs. Jamie Murray/Bruno Soares — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Singles Round Robin: Group Lleyton Hewitt

Kevin Anderson vs. Kei Nishikori — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Roger Federer vs. Dominic Thiem — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the ATP Finals — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.