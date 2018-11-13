WATCH: Becky Lynch Bloodied As Smackdown Women Invade WWE Raw

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch continues to ramp up the momentum as she heads into WWE Survivor Series this weekend. Lynch will be facing WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at the PPV on Sunday, while the women of the Blue Brand will face the women of the Red Brand in a 5-on-5 traditional Survivor Series elimination tag team match.

During tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, Becky Lynch did not wait until Sunday to take the fight to the women of Monday nights, as she surprise attacked Ronda Rousey and locked her in the Disarmher submission hold.

Lynch’s attack on Ronda Rousey was not the only statement the Lasskicker made on Raw, however, as she then lead the women of Smackdown in a surprise attack of the women of Raw.

Ronda Rousey attempted to make a comeback in the final moments of the segment, but Lynch’s prior attack was too much for Rousey to handle, and Lynch was able to ground the Raw Champ after a steel chair shot.

At some point during the chaos on the Raw, Becky Lynch was left with a bloody nose, and by the end of the segment she was sporting a bloody face which she seemed to enjoy more than disdain.

Becky Lynch left with a “straight fire” mask after tonight’s #RAW chaos! pic.twitter.com/Wf8gpME72B — Voice Of Wrestling (@vowlive) November 13, 2018

Following this week’s go-home episode of WWE Raw, below is the updated and likely final card for Survivor Series taking place this Sunday at The Staples Center in Los Angeles.

-Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

-Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

-Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match:

-Team Smackdown (Carmella, Asuka, Naomi, Sonya Deville and TBA) vs Team Raw (Mickie James, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Nia Jax and Tamina, with Team Captain Alexa Bliss)

Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match:

-Team Smackdown (Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe and The Miz) vs Team Raw (Finn Balor, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman)

-WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali

5-on-5 Tag Team Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match:

-Lucha House Party, Chad Gable and Bobby Roode, The Ascension, The B-Team and The Revival

-Raw Tag Team Champions AOP vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (w/ Big Show)