Bearcats BlogCast: Football - Get the Mascot Head Ready

Here’s a quick announcement. For now until the end of the football season, we will be doing two podcasts a week. One will cover football, the other will cover basketball. This was the plan last week, but the football audio was corrupted. But this, this is the grand debut the world has been quietly awaiting.

Just like how the world has quietly been awaiting the Cincinnati Bearcats to appear on College GameDay. That’s the first thing Matt Opper and I discuss on this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast. In short, it’s really awesome. In long, it’s really freaking awesome.

From there, we dive into the Bearcats, and Michael Warren’s, huge performance against the South Florida Bulls. We talk about how great the offense looked as they put the game away, what Desmond Ridder needs to do to keep improving, the play of Khalil Lewis and so much more. We don’t neglect the defense, giving them the props they deserve for shutting down USF.

That spins us into this week’s huge topic, the Bearcats game at Central Florida. We come at this one from every possible angle. It was a lot of fun and I hope that you enjoy the discussion as much as I did.

We close with the AAC and the college football playoff rankings. Mostly we talk about how horrible they are and how unfair they are to a team in UCF’s position.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.