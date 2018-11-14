DJ Swearinger vows for revenge against Texans in Week 11 matchup

Redskins safety DJ Swearinger is getting set to square off against his former team on Sunday, and it appears that he’s been looking forward to this matchup.

The Texans selected Swearinger in the second round of the 2013 draft, but was released before the 2015 season ever began, due to some dissension with then-head coach Gary Kubiak. Swearinger claims the Texans “bashed his name” after cutting him.

“Houston bashed my name pretty bad,” Swearinger said, in an interview with ESPN.

“I remember my first interview with [then-Tampa Bay coach] Lovie [Smith], he asked me about all the things Houston bashed me on,” Swearinger said. “I was sitting there shocked, like, ‘They really said that about me? This is horrible.’”

The Texans were well within their right to say whatever they wanted about Swearinger’s game. He’s also a bit of a headache as well. Some teams, like the Redskins, view him being a vocal leader, but others don’t appreciate his level of bravado on and off the field.

Regardless, he’ll be looking to stick it to his former team on Sunday.