Dwane Casey gets standing ovation in return to Toronto (Video)

Raptors fans showed love for the longest tenured head coach in team history in his return to Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

Pistons head coach Dwane Casey returned to Toronto for the first time since being fired by the Raptors earlier in the year, and it was clear that fans were still appreciative of everything he did for the organization during his seven-year tenure.

The Raptors played a tribute video for Casey, and when it finished, fans showered him with praise. Check out the standing ovation Casey received from the Raptors faithful.

The @Raptors welcome Dwane Casey back with a standing ovation in his return to Toronto! pic.twitter.com/3yqj5HWs9c — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2018

The Dwane Casey tribute pic.twitter.com/8lMpSjxzIr — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 15, 2018

Casey appeared to be moved by the great gesture.