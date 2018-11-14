Knicks-Thunder preview: How to watch live stream online, prediction, analysis

Two teams going in completely different directions will square off on the court at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Wednesday night.

The Thunder are beginning to heat up, after a slow start to the season, which had them looking like one of the team’s most disappointing teams. The team just couldn’t get contributions from its bench, and Russell Westbrook’s return from injury/slow start also seemed to play a role there as well. But the Thunder are now looking like one of the best teams in the Western Conference, even with the bar set extremely high, given how many contenders there are.

As for the Knicks, well, they’re struggling to find their identity. The team didn’t play any defense at all last season, and new head coach David Fizdale is looking to correct that. Rookie big men Mitchell Robinson and Kevin Knox are starting to change that narrative, and the team is beginning to build a stronger interior defense — something it hasn’t really had in the past decade. Still, the team is dealing with growing pains, and they’ve lost seven of the last 10 games. They’ll be looking to start strong as they embark on this three-game road trip.

It’s hard to see the Knicks keeping up scoring with the high-powered Thunder offense, which is clicking on all cylinders right now.

Knicks-Thunder Highlights and Fixture Information

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 14

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST/1:00 a.m. BST (Thursday, Nov. 15)

Live Stream to Watch Online: NBA League Pass

TV Info: MSG Network, Fox Sports Oklahoma

Where to bet legally on Knicks-Thunder in USA: The Thunder are listed as the favorite in this game, and understandably so. But will they cover the spread? For that info, you’ll want to go here. Not only that, that particular website also provides great handicapping tips for horse racing, in addition to other sports.

Prediction: Thunder 110, Knicks 99