Look: Ezekiel Elliott shows off unique new haircut

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott turned in arguably his best performance of the season in Sunday’s 27-20 win over the Eagles, and he now has a new look to go along with it.

Elliott carried the ball 19 times for an impressive 151 yards in the pivotal divisional win over the defending champions, as he and his team put together a complete game in which they excelled in all three phases.

The Cowboys running back has been known for his signature afro, but he’s now going in another direction, as a recent photo shows him getting a new hair cut. Check out Elliott’s new look, which consists of braids and a fresh skin fade on both sides of his head.

his barber CAN fade some hair! pic.twitter.com/dDf6hjYGHe — Momma, Mom & Mommy (@itz_mizdee) November 14, 2018

The haircut was nice, as was the custom barber cape Zeke was rocking, with his number and the Cowboys star on it.