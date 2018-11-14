Look: Marlins reveal what space that replaced home run sculpture will look like

The Marlins have finally removed the monstrosity that was their home run sculpture, and we’re pretty happy about it.

But the removal left a void at Marlins Park, so fans were wondering what would be put up in its place.

Apparently, it will be used for sales purposes, essentially. It will be a “three-tier” social space called the Center Field Zone, which is obviously a ploy to sell more tickets to games.

The Marlins will use the space in CF from the recently departed "Homer" statue to build a new three-tier social space, called the Center Field Zone, as well as paint the outfield wall from bright green to blue, and redesign the batter's eye. More details to come in SBD. pic.twitter.com/ICt5JEIs8t — Eric Fisher (@EricFisherSBJ) November 13, 2018

The Marlins, under new owner Derek Jeter and his group, are doing whatever they can to sell tickets, which is no surprise. As for the sculpture, it will be interesting to see if it’s moved to outside the ballpark, which was initially the plan. Or will it be gone for good? Time will tell.