NFL Viewing Picks for Week 11: 11/15 — 19/2018

All Times Eastern
Byes: Buffalo, Cleveland, Miami, New England, New York Jets, San Francisco
Thursday, November 15
Studio and Pregame Shows
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL GameDay Kickoff live from CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Fox NFL Thursday live from New York, NY— Fox, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight
8:20 p.m.
Thursday Night Football, CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA
Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks — Fox/NFL Network (Joe Buck/Troy Aikman/Mike Pereira//Erin Andrews//Kristina Pink)/Amazon Prime (Hannah Storm/Andrea Kremer)
Sunday, November 18
Studio and Pregame Shows
NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Good Morning Football Weekend — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.
The NFL Today — CBS, noon
Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon
Fantasy Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 704, noon
Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.
NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
The NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.
Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.
The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Prime — Fox/NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
1 p.m.
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//Steve Tasker
Houston Texans at Washington — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins
Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts — Andrew Catalon/James Lofton
Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions — Kenny Albert/Ronde Barber//Jennifer Hale
Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons — Kevin Burkhardt/Charles Davis//Pam Oliver
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants — Thom Brennaman/Chris Spielman//Shannon Spake
4:05 p.m.
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn
Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta
4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews
8:20 p.m.
Sunday Night Football, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya
Monday, November 19
Studio and Pregame Shows
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.
NFL Esta Noche — ESPNews/ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.
8:15 p.m.
Monday Night Football, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams — Joe Tessitore/Jason Whitten/Booger McFarland//Lisa Salters (ESPN)/Alvaro Martin/Raul Allegre//John Sutcliffe (ESPNews/ESPN Deportes)
Comments