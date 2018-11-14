NFL Viewing Picks for Week 11: 11/15 — 19/2018

All Times Eastern

Byes: Buffalo, Cleveland, Miami, New England, New York Jets, San Francisco

Thursday, November 15

Studio and Pregame Shows

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff live from CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Fox NFL Thursday live from New York, NY— Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

8:20 p.m.

Thursday Night Football, CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks — Fox/NFL Network (Joe Buck/Troy Aikman/Mike Pereira//Erin Andrews//Kristina Pink)/Amazon Prime (Hannah Storm/Andrea Kremer)

Sunday, November 18

NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

Studio and Pregame Shows

NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football Weekend — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Fantasy Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 704, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

The NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Prime — Fox/NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

1 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//Steve Tasker

Houston Texans at Washington — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts — Andrew Catalon/James Lofton

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions — Kenny Albert/Ronde Barber//Jennifer Hale

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons — Kevin Burkhardt/Charles Davis//Pam Oliver

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants — Thom Brennaman/Chris Spielman//Shannon Spake

4:05 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta

4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews

8:20 p.m.

Sunday Night Football, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya

Monday, November 19

Studio and Pregame Shows

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPNews/ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m.

Monday Night Football, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams — Joe Tessitore/Jason Whitten/Booger McFarland//Lisa Salters (ESPN)/Alvaro Martin/Raul Allegre//John Sutcliffe (ESPNews/ESPN Deportes)