The 24 most powerful MLB hitters who didn't hit 30 homers in 2018

Watching a big-league hitter slug 20-plus dingers in a season used to be a big deal. It still is, but reaching that particular benchmark has become a lot more common in recent years.

After 117 players hit 20-plus homers in 2017, another 100 accomplished the same feat in 2018. With this in mind, it’s important to find ways to differentiate these players in some way. That’s why we’re going to use Isolated Power (ISO) as a barometer.

ISO shows a hitter’s extra bases per at-bat, giving us a glimpse at their raw power. If we specifically look at hitters who qualified for the batting title with at least 20 homers who also failed to hit 30-plus homers, who depended the least on homers to prop up their ISO? It’s worth noting that this list shouldn’t necessarily be taken in absolutes since ISO isn’t a park-adjusted stat, but it’s still something interesting to keep in mind as we slice and dice player performances with an eye towards 2019.

The following 24 players posted an ISO of at least .200 without the luxury of collecting 30 dingers.