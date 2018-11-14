Watch: Andrew Wiggins karate kicks opponent on monster dunk

Timberwolves swingman Andrew Wiggins threw down one of the most entertaining dunks of the 2018 season so far on Wednesday night.

Wiggins may not have had a great shooting night, as he made seven of 18 field goals he attempted in the game against the Pelicans, but the highlight-reel dunk he threw down in the fourth quarter made up for it.

It happened in the final two minutes of the game, when he cut toward the basket and received a pass from Karl-Anthony Towns in stride. Wiggins then took two steps and elevated, in hopes of scoring. He was met at the rim by Nikola Mirotic, but Wiggins kicked his leg out and dunked all over the Pelicans big man.

Andrew Wiggins didn't just slam on Mirotic, he kicked him right in the little Nikos pic.twitter.com/AaUddLCqZo — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 15, 2018

That was a pretty brutal sequence for Mirotic, as he got posterized and kicked in the groin. Wiggins’ dunk was mesmerizing, though.