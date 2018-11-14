Watch! Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl Scores From His Back

Tom Kuhnhackl whips home a backhand shot from below the circle after getting tripped up to tie the game at one in the first period.
Follow us on Twitter @NHLShout and “Like” us on Facebook. You can also email us at info@nhlshout.com.
Tom Kuhnhackl whips home a backhand shot from below the circle after getting tripped up to tie the game at one in the first period.
Follow us on Twitter @NHLShout and “Like” us on Facebook. You can also email us at info@nhlshout.com.
Watching a big-league hitter slug 20-plus dingers in a season used to be a big deal. It still is, but reaching that particular benchmark has (…)
NEW YORK — There aren’t a ton of must-win games just over a month into the season, but if there was (…)
Big Q recaps the Pels wins over the Suns & Raptors plus interviews from Coach Al Gentry, Preview Pels VS T-Wolves, (…)
All Times Eastern Baseball Japan All-Star Series, Nagoya Dome, Nagoya, Japan MLB All-Stars vs. Samuarai (…)
Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell never showed up to sign his franchise tender by Tuesday’s deadline, which makes him (…)
As an athlete, you know how important it is to keep your head in the game. When you’re not on the field, court, or track, however, pay (…)
Aqib Talib and Von Miller were teammates just one year ago, but the former Broncos cornerback was traded to the Rams back in March. It (…)
Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers made the acquisition of veteran big man Tyson Chandler after he was bought out of the final year of his (…)
The final stop on the road to WWE Survivor Series certainly provided a newsworthy two hours, as this week’s Smackdown (…)
The champions for Super Bowl are here. Week-11 has taken its position for the league. Tighten your seatbelt as the week-10 has gone (…)
Comments