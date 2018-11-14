Watch Jimmy Butler score his first points since joining 76ers

Jimmy Butler played in his first game as a member of the 76ers in Wednesday’s game against the Magic, and it didn’t take him long to get on the score sheet.

Butler was finally moved out of Minnesota on Monday, as the Timberwolves traded him to the Sixers in a multiplayer deal that included Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and Justin Patton. He suited up alongside his teammates on Wednesday night, and his first points with the Sixers came pretty quickly. Butler made a backdoor cut to the basket in the first quarter, and he received a nice bounce pass from Embiid in stride. He hung in the air — appearing to draw a bit of contact — then finished near the rim on a tough hesitation layup.

Jimmy Butler with a backdoor cut and finish at the rim for his first basket as a Sixer. pic.twitter.com/7XBJXuxrFx — Jake Hyman (@RealJakeHyman) November 15, 2018

We expect plenty more where that came from.