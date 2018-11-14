Watch: LeBron James throws no-look alley-oop to teammate

Lakers superstar LeBron James tends to shine in nationally-televised games, and that’s exactly what happened in Wednesday’s matchup against the Trail Blazers at Staples Center.

James drained back-to-back three-pointers to close out the first half, but it was what he did a few minutes before that sequence that really turned heads.

LeBron brought the ball up the court with just over two minutes remaining in the second quarter, and he made it look as if he was going to kick the ball out to the wing. He looked in that direction, and the Blazers seemed to believe that’s where he was going with the ball. Instead, James threw a no-look lob pass to JaVale McGee, who slammed the ball home with ease.

James made that no-look alley-oop look easy.