Wednesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Baseball

Japan All-Star Series, Nagoya Dome, Nagoya, Japan

MLB All-Stars vs. Samuarai Japan — MLB Network, 5 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

St. Francis (NY) at Richmond — NBC Sports Washington/ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Michigan at Villanova — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Duke — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Radford at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston State at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Michigan State — BTN Plus, 7 p.m.

Bryn Athyn at Drexel — CAA.TV, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Hofstra — CAA.TV, 7 p.m.

Johnson (FL) at The Citadel — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

McKendree at Indiana State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Edward Waters at Northern Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kean at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Vermont University-Lyndon at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

USC Upstate — Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Miles at Samford — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Boston University at Albany — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Houston — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Bradley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Niagara at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 7 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Mississippi College at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Marquette at Indiana — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s at New Mexico State — Eleven Sports, 9 p.m.

Grambling at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Montana State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

North Dakota at Kentucky — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Stetson at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Georgia at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 2 p.m.

College Football

MACtion

Buffalo at Ohio — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Northern Illinois — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

BTN Inside the Game — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Kentucky at Arkansas — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Missouri — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Utah at Oregon — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour of Australasia

Australian Open, The Lakes Golf Club, Eastlakes, New South Wales, Australia

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top Ten: Personalities — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters: Made for This — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards: Cy Young Award — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Cy Young Award — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America: Wednesdays with Dale Jr. — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Washington — Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — Fox Sports Detroit/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn — Fox Sports Sun/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota — ESPN/TSN1/TSN4/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City — MSG Network/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Utah at Dallas — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/Sportsnet One/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: 2018 Week 10 — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Playbook — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

St. Louis at Chicago — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Washington Plus, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado — NESN/Altitude, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Rivals: Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Group C, Estadio Alberto Suppici, Colonia Del Sacramento, Uruguay

United States vs. Cameroon — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Democratic Republic of Korea vs. Germany — FS2, 2:50 p.m.

Group D, Estadio Charrúa, Montevideo, Uruguay

Republic of Korea vs. Spain — Fox Soccer Plus, 1:50 p.m.

Canada vs. Colombia — Universo, 4:55 p.m./FS2, 5 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Courage in Sports — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Doubles Round Robin: Group Knowles/Nestor

Oliver Marach/Mate Pavic vs. Mike Bryan/Jack Sock — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Lukasz Kubot/Marcelo Melo vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Nicolas Mahut — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Singles Round Robin: Group Guga Kuertin

Novak Djokovic vs. Alexander Zverev — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Marin Cilic vs. John Isner — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the ATP Finals — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.