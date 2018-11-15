Aaron Rodgers shares funny story about landing first date with girlfriend Danica Patrick

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a lucky man, as he’s the highest-paid player in the league, but is also dating beautiful former NASCAR star Danica Patrick.

Rodgers and Patrick have been dating for roughly a year now, after the Packers quarterback broke it off with actress Olivia Munn. As for Rodgers and his new woman, the two appear to be going strong. We haven’t seen her spotted at any games so far this season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she wasn’t there supporting him.

It wasn’t easy to land Patrick, though, as Rodgers recently shared a funny story about how he first courted her. Apparently, he landed a first date with Patrick by quoting the hit movie “Dumb and Dumber.” Here’s what Patrick told TMZ Sports

“He was at the bar, puttin’ out the vibe – ‘Dumb and Dumber,’ you know?” the retired NASCAR driver said. “And, I remember he was doing movie lines. And, people that love movie lines, love movie lines. So, I think we had a dialogue in movie lines, and I was like, ‘This guy is really funny.'”

That’s one way to spit game.