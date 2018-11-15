Bearcats BlogCast: Basketball - Small Sample Sadness

Hi, welcome to this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast, where Matt Opper and I dive into Cincinnati Bearcats basketball. We review the best and worst, shout out Brandon Stroud, of Bearcat basketball. Since one of the games was the Ohio State game, you can guess the worst.

We specifically talk about Mick Cronin’s system, Keith Williams’ breakout, Jarron Cumberland needing to be the man, Trevor Moore’s slow start, Cane Broome being swept into the doghouse, and Nysier Brooks.

I want to clarify before you listen to this, or after if you somehow are reading this after you listened, that Matt’s complaints aren’t against Nysier Brooks as a player. They are against how he’s used in the offense. He is a stand-in for the traditional Mick Cronin offense. Love you, Nysier.

If you are looking for football talk, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found, as we have gone double dipping. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.