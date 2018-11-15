Boston Celtics huge second quarter proves an NBA cliche'

The Boston Celtics blew the doors off the Chicago Bulls last night, thanks mostly to a second quarter where they outscored Chicago by 21.

I had to get to the bottom of what happened in that quarter, so I turned on my recording of the game, poured through the game tape, and found that Doc Rivers was right.

It’s a make or miss league.

Of course it was a little more nuanced than that, but watching that quarter over again, I saw the Bulls miss damn near everything and the Celtics finally starting to hit shots they’ve been missing all last season.

In a free preview of my Patreon content, here’s a full breakdown of the Celtics-Bulls second quarter and why a lot of this blowout was boiled down to makes and misses.

Subscribe to my Patreon for just $2 a month to get full breakdowns from things that boil down to something simple like this, or to concepts that are much more complicated. I’ve also done full, in-depth game previews and I’m beginning college scouting reports. It’s a lot for just $2 a month.