Boston Celtics huge second quarter proves an NBA cliche'

The Boston Celtics blew the doors off the Chicago Bulls last night, thanks mostly to a second quarter where they outscored Chicago by 21.

I had to get to the bottom of what happened in that quarter, so I turned on my recording of the game, poured through the game tape, and found that Doc Rivers was right.

It’s a make or miss league.

Of course it was a little more nuanced than that, but watching that quarter over again, I saw the Bulls miss damn near everything and the Celtics finally starting to hit shots they’ve been missing all last season.

In a free preview of my Patreon content, here’s a full breakdown of the Celtics-Bulls second quarter and why a lot of this blowout was boiled down to makes and misses.

