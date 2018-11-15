Current Plans For Ronda Rousey At WWE 'WrestleMania 35' Revealed

This week has seen a number of last minute changes made to the WWE Survivor Series card, with Becky Lynch sustaining a “broken face” which has resulted in the scrapping of the planned Ronda Rousey vs Lynch bout at the PPV on Sunday. In Lynch’s place will be Charlotte Flair, who will be facing Ronda Rousey for the first time.

With Lynch being pulled from Survivor Series due to injury, fans have questioned the future of the highly anticipated Rousey vs Lynch feud, which has been red hot up to this point.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, plans for Rousey vs Lynch are certainly in the works, as WWE is currently planning the bout to be one of the headlining matches at WrestleMania 35 next year.

“Right now the plan is for Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch to headline WrestleMania,” reads The Observer report.

Additionally, it is being said that after the closing moments of WWE Raw this week, which featured a bloody Becky Lynch standing tall after the women of Smackdown invaded the red brand, both Vince McMahon and Ronda Rousey agreed that the Lynch vs Rousey match should take place at WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey.

After the match plan was put into place, both Rousey and Lynch went after each other hard on social media, planting the early seeds for the eventual singles match.

“I’m really sorry to hear The Millennial Man will not be showing up for her legally arranged a** whooping on November 18th at the Staples Center,” Rousey posted on Instagram.

Lynch fired back with, “Ronnie, TL/DR. When I got my face broke I got up, owned you THEN showed up the next day looking to fight some more. When you got your face broke you hid for a year under your blankie. Your mind is as weak as your jaw, & I’m going to move heaven & earth to come destroy them both.”

Prior to Becky Lynch’s recent heel turn and momentum boost, plans were for Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair to take place at WrestleMania 35, however, with the recent turn of events on WWE TV, including an injury to Lynch which looks like in the end worked in her favor, it appears as if Rousey vs Flair gas been scrapped in favor of Rousey vs Lynch.

There remains no word on current plans for Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35, and it will be interesting to see how her bout against Rousey plays out this Sunday night.