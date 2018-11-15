Draymond Green opens up about heated altercation with Kevin Durant (Video)

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have been put under the microscope this week, with the two of them having gotten into a heated altercation late in Monday’s loss to the Clippers.

Green called Durant a “b—h” multiple times, with KD having some words of his own for his teammate. Not only that, Durant’s brother, Tony, blasted Green on his Instagram story Wednesday.

Durant did speak about the incident on Wednesday, but didn’t say much, and he indicated that he was moving on from it all, and focusing on the team’s play on the court going forward.

Green addressed the issue on Thursday, and he did provide a bit more information, although he didn’t speak on the team’s decision to suspend him.

“Kevin [Durant] and I spoke,” Green began. “We are moving forward. I think it’s no secret that I’m an emotional player. I wear my emotions on my sleeve and play with that same emotion, sometimes they get the best of me and it doesn’t work in my favor.”

He continued:

“Whatever Kevin decides to do, whatever Klay [Thompson] decides to do, whatever who decides to do, we had great years together,” Green said, “I’ll support everybody wholeheartedly, 100 percent. As a human being, as a man, you have a right to do what you want with your life. I would never question that.”

Both KD and Green are saying all the right things, but that level of beef doesn’t just immediately simmer, so we’ll just see what happens in the coming weeks.