Everything You Need to Know Before You Visit Levi's Stadium

Levi’s is a stadium located in Santa Clara, California. Since 2004, it has served as the main venue for the national football league, San Francisco 49ers. However, before visiting the stadium, be sure to book Levi’s stadium suites early enough, to avoid late bookings disappointments.

Here are various things you need to know before traveling to Levi stadium.





Basic Stadium Features:

Levi is an open stadium with a natural grass field.

There’s a sitting capacity of 68,500 individuals. However, it can be expanded to accommodate up to about 75, 000 individuals when hosting major events.

It has design features that improve accessibility and seating positions for fans with special needs.

Can be configured to host special touring events like concerts, indoor or outdoor conferences, motocross events and other community events.

Its designs meet the FIFA field geometry requirements for international soccer.

Ticket Purchasing:

Getting a ticket to Levi Stadium is easy. You simply select the match that you want to attend from their official website and forward it to Ticketmaster for booking. The tickets prices vary depending on the seating levels available. The ticket pricing can be as low as $26 when booking is made a few months to the game.

The Stadium App

Before the game, you can download Levi’s stadium app. Although it is not mandatory to install the app, it helps to load your e-ticket for easier scanning at the entry. The Levi app can be downloaded for free from Google Play.

Getting to the Stadium

A day before the game, you’ll receive an e-mail containing the information on how to get into the stadium and where to park if you have a car.



Stadium Policies

An e-mail containing the stadium policies are sent to you a day before the game. However, here are some of their policies as per the mid of July 2018:

Bag policy: Before entering the stadium, there’s a bag check at the gate. You’re allowed to come along with your bag, but it should be clear and not larger than 12x 6x 12″. You can also carry a single gallon of clear plastic zip lock bag.

Permitted and Prohibited items: Before visiting Levi stadium, it’s important to know what’s allowed and what’s prohibited within the stadium.

Permitted items include:

Cameras with less than 3-inch lenses

Blankets

Bags

Flags without poles

Sealed plastic bottles

A thermos

Food

Umbrellas

Strollers

Diaper bags when having a child

Seat cushions

Prohibited items include:

Selfie-sticks, tripods, and monopods

Alcohol or alcoholic drinks

Flagpoles

Flashlights

At the Stadium

Once the security check is complete, you’ll be allowed to enter the stadium. You can walk around, go to the washrooms, and buy drinks before taking your seat. You will also be ready to go and watch your favorite game or event. Levi is one of the most amazing stadiums to visit and get entertained.