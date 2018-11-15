Gameday 17: Penguins vs. Lightning

Penguins vs. Lightning
PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA
7:00PM Eastern – AT&TSN | TVAS
The Penguins return home to host one of the league’s top teams in the Tampa Bay Lightning, looking to get back on track after falling to the Devils on the road on Tuesday night.
Of course, the Penguins began the shakeups yesterday by shipping Carl Hagelin to Los Angeles in exchange for Tanner Pearson. If you’ve got a subscription to The Athletic, go read Jesse Marshall’s piece on Pearson and see the light.
Snipetown, population Tanner.
In other news, Sid is hurt and everything is awful.
Thankfully, it doesn’t sound incredibly serious. But the Penguins have a grueling stretch of games coming up and doing so with Riley Sheahan as the second line center seems less than optimal.
The Penguins recalled Derek Grant from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to fill the void at centre.
Simon – Malkin – Hornqvist
Guentzel – Sheahan – Kessel
Pearson – Cullen – Rust
Wilson – Grant – Aston-Reese
Johnson – Letang
Dumoulin – Ruhwedel
Maatta – Oleksiak
The Lightning are off to a strong start, racing out to a 12-5-1 record and sitting atop the Eastern Conference with 25 points. They trail only the Nashville Predators through the season’s first 18 games.
They may be in for some hard times of their own, though, as goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, he who rose to prominence after nearly stealing the Eastern Conference Final from the Penguins back in 2016.
However, the Lightning’s systemic dominance doesn’t mean that no Vasilevskiy means no hope no cash nor no jerbs. In fact… they may be better off, statistically speaking.
Here – this chart says it.
Miller – Stamkos – Kucherov
Gourde – Point – Johnson
Killorn – Cirelli – Joseph
Erne – Paquette – Callahan
Girardi – Hedman
Cernak – McDonagh
Coburn – Sergachev
Domingue
Seriously, though, Hedman/Girardi has to mirror Letang/DeepDish as one of the biggest stud-being-weighed-down-by-a-fucking-albatross pairings in the NHL.
Weather the Storm.
Go Pens.
