Heinz ketchup presents lifetime offer to Patrick Mahomes—on one condition

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came out and revealed something about his daily life that shocked social media.

Mahomes came out and admitted that he likes to put ketchup on both his steak, as well as macaroni and cheese.

That’s gross, by all standards. Ruining those two delicacies with a condiment is a cardinal sin, but we’ll overlook it, given how great Mahomes has been this season.

Anyway, Heinz posted a tweet on Thursday — offering Mahomes ketchup for life. All Mahomes has to do is throw 57 touchdowns this season (he currently has 31, so it’s unlikely, even by his standards).

Hey @patrickmahomes5, you give us 57 touchdowns, we’ll give you Heinz on your steak for life. https://t.co/UeZdmMZUnv — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) November 15, 2018

Clever branding/marketing. Heinz has 57 varieties, so they’re looking for 57 touchdowns.