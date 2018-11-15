Look: Doug Baldwin's hot girlfriend Tara Sabourin stuns in these photos

Doug Baldwin is the Russell Wilson’s go-to receiver, and he’s the team’s best weapon on offense, at least as far as skill position players go. It’s clear how important he is to the team, as the offense took a huge step back when he was injured. Now that he’s back, the Seahawks are back scoring points once again, and they’re a difficult team to beat.

And behind every great player/man, is a great woman. Baldwin is no different. He’s been dating Tara Sabourin for awhile now, and eh reportedly popped the question earlier in the year, and she said yes. The two are now engaged (as Baldwin was with a previous girlfriend, Jennilyn DeJesus, back in 2016).

Here are some photos of the two of them, for your viewing pleasure.