Look: Joe Flacco's stunning wife Dana Grady is Ravens QB's MVP

It seems like forever ago that Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco won a Super Bowl, back in 2013, given how inconsistent the team has been since that time.

The Ravens, at times, have looked like a Super Bowl contender, when the defense is playing at an “A” level. But more often than not, they’ve resembled more of a .500 team, with a passing game that comes and goes, and a ho-hum run game that typically produces just a few yards per carry.

Flacco continues to make plays, though. The Super Bowl XLVII MVP winner is the team’s leader on offense, and he’ll continue to be, assuming he can stay healthy.

As for his life off the field — he’s doing pretty well for himself. Flacco married the beautiful Dana Grady in June 2011, and they have two sons and a daughter. Here are some photos of the two of them.