Look: News station caught using helicopter to broadcast Bears K Cody Parkey's private workout

One of the most bizarre stories of the sports calendar year so far comes out of Chicago, and you’ll want to check it out.

It’s no secret that Bears kicker Cody Parkey is struggling right now. He missed four kicks — two extra points, two field goals — in last Sunday’s game, all of which hit the upright, which is difficult to do.

And now, heading into Sunday’s divisional showdown against the Vikings, every point figures to be critical. This game could decide the NFC North title, and the Bears will need their kicker to rebound in swift fashion.

As such, they had Parkey do a private workout this week. For some reason, WGN (based in Chicago) had a helicopter broadcast live footage of the workout, which is the most bizarre thing we’ve ever seen.

We got news helicopters over Cody Parkey practicing at Soldier Field like it's a police chase pic.twitter.com/ngukyDqXYk — Red Line Radio (@RedLineRadio) November 15, 2018

That seems like a waste of resources — time, money, etc. — right?