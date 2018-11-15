Look: Nick Chubb's girlfriend Laci Shaw shows off beautiful smile

Look: Nick Chubb's girlfriend Laci Shaw shows off beautiful smile

Look: Nick Chubb's girlfriend Laci Shaw shows off beautiful smile

Browns rookie running back Nick Chubb has burst onto the scene, and he’s proving the organization correct in trading away Carlos Hyde.

Chubb gives the Browns the explosiveness that Hyde couldn’t provide, and he’s a home-run threat every time he touches the ball. He showed that in his breakout game against the Falcons, when he was the clear difference-maker, with 20 carries for 176 yards.

In case you’re interested, Chubb has been dating Laci Shaw since the two were in high school. They’re still together, which makes for a great story. Here are some photos of the two of them.

