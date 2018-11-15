Look: Russell Wilson's beautiful wife Ciara shows off new dance moves in latest video

Russell Wilson and Ciara are one of the hottest celebrity power couples right now, and they continue to make news with each passing week.

Wilson remains as one of the best fourth-quarter passers in the NFL, and he always puts his team in position to win. He’s the Seahawks’ most valuable player, and he can beat teams with his arm and his legs.

As for Ciara, she’s still entertaining her fans with her dance moves, and also by serenading them with her songs. She delivered an amazing performance at the AMAs last month, and she’s also working on a new music video, which she released a teaser of on Wednesday. Check it out below.

#Dance. #Dose

Here are some other photos/videos of Ciara.

#GameDay! Let’s go!! #3 #GoHawks 💚💙

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

#LevelUp. #AMAS

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

