Nick Diaz Expected to Return at UFC 235

A Diaz brother appears to finally be returning to your friendly neighborhood octagon. But it’s not little brother Nate rumored to be coming back this time. Instead, after a more than four year absence from the sport, big brother Nick Diaz is expected to be returning to the octagon at UFC 235 against Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was first to report the news, which came directly from UFC boss Dana White.

In the four years since his last fight, Diaz has had multiple USADA violations, but became eligible to compete again this past April. Despite being vastly popular, the 35-year-old Diaz has had quite an unsuccessful UFC career, going 7-6 with 1 NC. He hasn’t tasted victory since besting a past-his-expiry-date B.J. Penn in October 2011.

UFC 235 goes down March 2nd from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.