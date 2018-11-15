Betting Odds Predict Huge 'WrestleMania 35' Match For Brock Lesnar Amidst WWE Talent Frustration

When WWE star Roman Reigns announced that he would be departing the company to battle leukemia, many fans predicted Braun Strowman would become the next WWE Universal Champion when he faced Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. However, a title win was not in the cards for The Monster Among Men, and The Beast ended up reclaiming the Title which he lost to Reigns at SummerSlam this year.

Following Crown Jewel, speculation ran wild regarding Brock Lesnar’s future in WWE, considering he is scheduled to begin training for his UFC Title fight against Daniel Cormier taking place early next year. With recent reports noting Lesnar’s Title win at Crown Jewel was due to Roman Reigns’ sudden departure, fans were left scratching their heads as to why Braun Strowman was not given the PPV Title win.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE talent has grown frustrated with Brock Lesnar’s current WWE status, which sees The Beast remain at the top of the card despite working a drastically reduced schedule.

“I heard more from talent about Lesnar, including the frustration and reality that he’s pretty much bullet proof,” reads The Observer report.

In related news, it appears as if Brock Lesnar’s WWE dominance might not end anytime soon, as current betting odds are predicting a massive main event match for The Beast at WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey.

According to Sky Bet, Brock Lesnar vs The Rock is a 3/1 favorite to close WrestleMania 35 next April. Betting odds also highly favor matches such as The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels and Daniel Bryan vs The Miz at the PPV taking place at MetLife Stadium.

Brock Lesnar and The Rock have faced each other once in the past, with the two colliding at SummerSlam in 2002 for the WWE Title. The Beast emerged victorious in the bout against The Great One, who left WWE shortly after to pursue a career in Hollywood that has lead him to becoming one of today’s highest grossing actors.

In recent months, The Rock has made public comments claiming he wants to return to a WWE ring soon, so if The Brahma Bull’s schedule allows it, the possibility of Rock vs Brock might be more of a reality than a fantasy matchup.