The Rock And WWE Star Paige React To The First Official Trailer For 'Fighting With My Family'

Despite WWE star Paige ending her in-ring career earlier this year after suffering an injury back in December of 2017, the future looks bright for the former Champion as she currently leads Smackdown Live as the show’s General Manager, and has retuned to the reality show Total Divas.

In addition to her current roles on WWE TV, Paige is also set to be the focus of a new movie being produced by Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson, titled Fighting With My Family. The movie, which is being written and directed by Stephen Merchant (The Office, Hello Ladies) wrapped production earlier this year.

Actress Florence Pugh will play the lead role of Paige, aka Raya Knight, in the film which co-stars The Rock, Vince Vaughn and Lena Headey of Game of Thrones fame. The movie also features WWE stars Big Show and Zelina Vega, who will be playing former WWE star AJ Lee.

IMDB.com notes the plot of the film will see “a former wrestler and his family make a living performing at small venues around the country while his kids dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment.”

Earlier this week, The Rock released the first official trailer for the movie, and you can watch it in the video player above. The Rock also commented on the trailer by Tweeting, “In 2012 I watched a documentary about a young, unknown British female pro wrestler & her wonderfully crazy family. I loved it! It was a story that my @ SevenBucksProd had to tell. That girl @ RealPaigeWWE would go on to help redefine @ WWE women’s wrestling.”

Paige also commented on the trailer noting that she became quite emotional at seeing the first officially released public footage of the movie.

Omg I’m definitely crying my eyes out through LAX right now 😭😭 YOU GUYS LOOK AT THIS TRAILER!! My heart! Thank you for believing in mine and my families story @TheRock 😭❤️ https://t.co/WY6iy1UY0k — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 14, 2018

Fighting With My Family will be released in United States and UK theaters on March 1st, 2019, after having its initial release date pushed back to avoid competition from other major releases scheduled for the same weekend. The movie is being rated PG-13.