The Betting Window for November 16-18

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can maybe afford a better camera to really commit to being the dorkiest narcissist on Earth!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Jarrell Miller -1400 over Bogdan Dinu ($50)

Darren Elkins +165 over Ricardo Lamas ($5)

Khalil Rountree -225 over Johnny Walker ($20)

Neil Magny +245 over Santiago Ponzinibbio ($5)

Cezar Ferreira -200 over Ian Heinisch ($20)

Miller has been groomed for years now to be a big name in the heavyweight division, pretty much since he committed full-time to boxing. I don’t think the talent is there, but if they want a fresh American name in the heavyweight scene, he’s looking to be that guy.

I’ve learned to never bet against Elkins. It was a few hard lessons to my wallet, never again.

I think Ponzinibbio (can we get brother a nickname so I can stop writing this out every time? Ponzie?) wins this fight, but the odds are too high against Magny, who’s a funky-enough fighter that he can pull out a surprise win.

Last Week: $+17.26

Year To Date: $-137.67

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.