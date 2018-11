Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Charleston Classic

1st Round, TD Arena, Charleston, SC

Ball State vs. Virginia Tech — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Alabama vs. Northeastern — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Purdue vs. Appalachian State — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Wichita State vs. Davidson — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach Invitational

1st Round, HTC Center, Conway, SC

St. Joseph’s vs. Wake Forest — ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.

Central Florida vs. Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Western Kentucky — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Monmouth vs. West Virginia — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

2K Empire Classic

Semifinals, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Syracuse vs. UConn — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Oregon vs. Iowa — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Boyce at Presbyterian — ESPN+, noon

Central Arkansas at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Milligan at Elon — CAA.TV, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Bowling Green — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

North Greenville at Furman — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Carver at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Wesleyan at Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Troy — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Penn State at DePaul — FS1, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at TCU — Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Idaho State — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Texas A&M at Gonzaga — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Clemson at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Western Illinois at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Southern at Baylor — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Pacific, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Kentucky — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

Toledo at Kent State — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Northwestern State at Stephen F. Austin — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Nicholls State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Houston — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at North Texas — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Football: Inside Slant — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

College Volleyball

Women’s

Missouri-Kansas City at New Mexico State — Fox College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 a.m.

PGA Tour

RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside & Plantation Courses), St. Simons Island, GA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Tour Championship, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour of Australasia

Austrailian Open, The Lake Golf Club, Eastlakes, New South Wales, Australia

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

KHL

Ak Bars Kazan vs. CSKA Moskva — Eleven Sports, 11 a.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards: Most Valuable Player — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: MVP — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Houston — TNT/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Southeast/Altitude, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Los Angeles Clippers — TNT/Sportsnet One, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Thursday Night Football, CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks — Fox/NFL Network/Amazon, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff live from CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Fox NFL Thursday live from New York, NY— Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

Florida at Columbus — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia — MSG Plus/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at New York Islanders — MSG Network/MSG 2, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh — TVA Sports/Fox Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa — Fox Sports Detroit/TSN5/RDS2, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota — Sportsnet Pacific/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary — TSN2/RDS/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose — Sportsnet Ontario/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Men’s International Friendly, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

England vs. United States — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m./ESPN2, 2:45 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 2 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

ATP Finals, O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Doubles Round Robin: Group Llodra/Santoro

Jamie Murray/Bruno Soares vs. Henri Kontinen/John Peers — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah vs. Raven Klaasen/Michael Venus — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Singles Round Robin: Group Lleyton Hewitt

Dominic Thiem vs. Kei Nishikori — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Roger Federer vs. Kevin Anderson — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the ATP Finals — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

UEFA Nations League

Matchday 5

League A, Group 2, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

Belgium vs. Iceland — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.