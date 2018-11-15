Zion Williamson takes flight from the moon on alley-oop dunk (Video)

The 2018-19 college basketball season is barely underway, and Duke superstar forward Zion Williamson is already looking like the surefire No. 1 pick in next year’s draft.

Williamson has drawn comparisons to a number of former NBA greats — Charles Barkley, Kevin Garnett and Larry Johnson among them — but he looks to be his own beast, and a mix of various skill sets. Williamson is 6’7″, and weighs nearly 300 pounds, yet he’s ridiculously athletic for his size, which is a scary matchup for opposing players.

Find another player on the planet that is this big, yet can elevate and throw down a mammoth dunk off a lob pass like Williamson did in Wednesday’s game against Eastern Michigan — you can’t.

ZION WILLIAMSON JUST TOOK FLIGHT 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/6eUalK3fz5 — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) November 15, 2018

You could feel that alley-oop through the TV screen.