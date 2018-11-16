Gilbert Arenas trolls Carmelo Anthony on Instagram

Former Wizards star Gilbert Arenas has taken his talent on the court to social media since retiring, as he’s been known to poke fun at athletes, friends and ex-girlfriends.

Apparently, he had Carmelo Anthony in his sights, judging by his most recent Instagram post.

Arenas took to IG to react to the news that Melo and the Rockets were parting ways, and he couldn’t help but pile on a bit. Check out what he had to say in this funny video.

“Houston had my man @carmeloanthony out there forcing 3’s to fit in #makeItrain #raindrops” was the caption that accompanied the post.

Raindrops, indeed.