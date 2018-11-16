Hoops Manifesto

Lakers Favorite to Sign Kevin Durant This Summer

LeBron James, Kevin Durant

Lakers Favorite to Sign Kevin Durant This Summer

Hoops Manifesto

Lakers Favorite to Sign Kevin Durant This Summer

 

Nov 12, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) turns and yells at the Los Angeles Clippers bench after scoring in the third quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Could a new NBA superpower be forming in LA-LA Land in the near future?  According to oddsmaker BetDSI, the answer is a resounding yes.

The LeBron James led Los Angeles Lakers are the current favorite to land impeding free agent Kevin Durant next summer.

Kevin Durant team in first game of 2019-20 regular season

Los Angeles Lakers +150

Golden State Warriors +300

Philadelphia 76ers +500

New York Knicks +750

Brooklyn Nets +1500

Dallas Mavericks +2500

San Antonio Spurs +3000

Washington Wizards +3500

Los Angeles Clippers +5000

Field (Any Other Team) +1000

 

Hoops Manifesto

Black Friday Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals - Click Here!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home