Lakers Favorite to Sign Kevin Durant This Summer

Could a new NBA superpower be forming in LA-LA Land in the near future? According to oddsmaker BetDSI, the answer is a resounding yes.
The LeBron James led Los Angeles Lakers are the current favorite to land impeding free agent Kevin Durant next summer.
|Kevin Durant team in first game of 2019-20 regular season
Los Angeles Lakers +150
Golden State Warriors +300
Philadelphia 76ers +500
New York Knicks +750
Brooklyn Nets +1500
Dallas Mavericks +2500
San Antonio Spurs +3000
Washington Wizards +3500
Los Angeles Clippers +5000
Field (Any Other Team) +1000
