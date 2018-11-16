LeBron James puts famous Hummer H2 from high school up for auction

We all remember when LeBron James was a senior at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, when he somehow managed to get a Hummer H2.

It was controversial because James didn’t exactly come from wealth — he wasn’t poor, but his family didn’t have much money, and they were living in public housing. The story was that his mom took out a loan to buy the $50K car, which she would eventually pay off once James entered the NBA. Still, there was a lot of claims about foul play being involved, as boosters and sports agents gift potential clients nice toys as well. We’ll never really know what the story was.

Fast forward to the present day, and James’ Hummer is now up for bid on Goldin Auctions. Check out the details below:

In what may be considered the most notorious car since O.J. Simpson’s white Ford Bronco, LeBron James received the ultimate birthday present when he turned 18 on December 20, 2002. Already deemed the best high school basketball player, it was easy to see that he would be the eventual No. 1 pick in the then upcoming 2003 NBA Draft. LeBron received a custom pewter-colored Hummer H2 from his mother Gloria. Offered here is the very famous or “infamous” Hummer that his mother Gloria purchased for him on his 18th birthday.

Of course, a vehicle like this given to a high schooler, especially the prodigious talent of LeBron James raised eyebrows with the Ohio High School Athletic Association, who would have stripped away LeBron’s amateur status if it was found that the vehicle was purchased from an “outsider”.

The auction will begin on Nov. 19, so get your bids in.