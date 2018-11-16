Look: AJ Green's beautiful blonde wife dazzles in these photos

Bengals All-Pro wide receiver AJ Green has been catching passes from mediocre quarterbacks throughout his career, yet he remains as one of the top pass-catchers in the league.

Green possesses great hands and rarely drops a football. Not only that, he possesses the vertical speed to take the top off a defense — often beating double and triple coverage.

And he’s doing well for himself off the field as well.

Green has been married to his wife, Miranda, since 2015. They have one son together, Easton, who is two years old. Here are some photos of Miranda.