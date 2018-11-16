Look: Andy Dalton's beautiful blonde wife Jordan is Bengals QB's MVP

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton has proved the doubters wrong about him being a starting quarterback in the NFL, and he’s become much more than just a spot starter.

Dalton has been the team’s starting quarterback for the past eight seasons now, and he’s been under center since the year he was drafted. He’s led his team to the playoffs a few times, and his chemistry with AJ Green is a thing of beauty. The two are one of the best QB-WR duos in the NFL, and are part of why the Bengals have a solid passing attack.

And behind every great man is a great woman. Dalton is no different. He’s been married to his wife, Jordan, since 2011. The two met at TCU, and had dated for awhile. They have two sons together.

Here are some photos of Jordan and Andy.