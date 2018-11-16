Look: Jalen Ramsey's track star girlfriend Breanna Tate runs circles around competition

Jaguars All-Pro Jalen Ramsey has made a habit of shutting down the NFL’s top receivers, which he’s done since entering the league in 2016.

Ramsey has proved worthy of being the fifth pick in the 2016 draft, and even though he often talks a big game — like Richard Sherman early in his career — he tends to back it up.

The Cover-3 scheme the Jaguars play allows Ramsey to really excel, as his stellar agility and footwork help him absolutely lock down his area of the field. He’s the perfect fit for the scheme they run.

Speaking of a perfect fit, you’ll want to check out his equally-athletic girlfriend, Breanna Tate. Breanna is one of Golden Tate’s two sisters, and she and Ramsey had a baby girl earlier this year. Here are some photos of them.

