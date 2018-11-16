Look: Leonard Fournette's girlfriend Jamie Jones is a stunner

The Jaguars have really missed running back Leonard Fournette this season, and the results clearly show that.

Fournette has only played in only three games so far this season, due to lingering injuries. He’s carried the ball more than 11 times only once — which he did against the Colts last week, rushing 24 times for 53 yards. It was clear he still hasn’t regained his burst and cutback ability, which will take time. He has only 44 carries for 124 yards on the season, and that’s part of the reason why the (3-6) Jaguars are the NFL’s most disappointing team this season, especially given the fact that they played in the 2017 AFC Championship game.

