Look: Marlins reveal new uniforms to go along with new logo

Not only are the Marlins removing players from the team and the big home run statue, they are also changing up their uniforms.

Since acquiring the team, Derek Jeter and company are doing everything they can in order to revamp the look of the Marlins. After unveiling a new logo to go along with their latest rebuild, the team released samples of their newest uniform design.

Marlins home, road, and alternate jerseys. pic.twitter.com/M8SpmuRJH2 — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 16, 2018

One can say it is an improvement from the initial move from the Florida Marlins to the current name.

The team sent out a press release with an explanation of what each aspect of the logo means. The colors presented are to honor the culture of Miami, whether that is the many flags surrounding the area, the busy nightlife or the Latin-American culture that they honor.

While it is not teal, this is definitely an upgraded look to match the vibrant colors of the Miami lifestyle. You can buy the new merchandise at the team store or by going to MLBShop.com.

The real question is, will that J.T. Realmuto jersey be outdated by the time the season begins?