Noah Syndergaard trade rumors link Mets stud to this MLB team

Mets flamethrower Noah Syndergaard could finally be on his way out of New York.

Trade rumors were swirling last year, involving Syndergaard and the Padres, who showed interest in him. San Diego wasn’t willing to give up some of its young talent, though, and the deal fell through.

But the Padres’ interest has not waned, and they’re back at the negotiating table, apparently. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Padres are looking to trade for Syndergaard, and that this year, they’re going to make a stronger push, so the deal may actually happen.

As far as who might be involved in the deal, the Mets need infielders that can hit, so that makes Fernando Tatis Jr. an attractive possibility. They could also look at acquiring a pitcher, such as Dinelson Lamet or Clayton Richard. If they’re looking for outfield depth, Franchy Cordero could be an option as well.

Injuries decimated the Mets last season, but it doesn’t look like they’re going to compete as a legitimate contender in 2019, so Syndergaard very well could be on the move in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.